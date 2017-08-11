Huron Town Meeting Tues., August 1, 2017

The Town of Huron met on Tuesday for their first board meeting of August. Town supervisor Laurie Crane was absent and Councilman Russ Teeple led the meeting.

Teeple noted that they’re still working on getting the last of the easements for Water No. 8. He said it would be ideal if they could get four or five more them.

For the joint Port Bay sewer district project with the Town of Wolcott, Teeple said that they’re having trouble getting some of the easements for the main lines, more so on the Wolcott side. He noted that the project can’t move forward until they get those signed.

Building inspector Roger Gallant informed the board that Crane had given him a list of whom will have access to the town hall with the new door-lock system.

Highway superintendent Dickie Reyn told the board that the department has pretty much gotten back on track for this time of year, despite being set back because of high water-related work in the spring.

Reyn said that they planned to begin repaving Brick Schoolhouse this week.

Reyn also noted that he’s tempted to consider leaving the barriers in place on Shaker Tract Road throughout winter that they added to help combat flooding.

Town historian Rosa Fox told the board that a lady from tobacco coalition contacted her and asked if the town wanted to add “no smoking” signage to the town buildings and historic properties. Fox said that she’s never had any issues with smoking and suggested that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

Fox said that she’s been busy recently with women’s suffrage work and getting ready for their event on October 7.

The next Huron town board meeting is scheduled for August 21, at 7:00 p.m.

by Jordan Burnett