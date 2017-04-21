County Board Meeting Tues., April 11, 2017

Congressman Katko speaks to/updates County Board

(Minutes Unofficial until approved)

Congressman John Katko made an appearance at the Wayne County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday and provided the board with an update of what has been happening in Washington.

Katko touched on Plan 2014, the controversial lake level plan that could cause damage to shoreline residents.

He said that he took many steps to try to prevent the plan from being approved and that they will again take steps during the appropriations process to try and defund the International Joint Commission.

Katko called the whole process “maddening.” Later that day, he met with Mayor Chris Tertinek and Save Our Sodus officials in Sodus Point.

He also voiced his support for giving consideration to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to establish a marine sanctuary off the coastline of Lake Ontario in eastern Wayne County. Katko said there are several pristine shipwrecks in the area and that it provide a boost in tourism and create jobs. He added that the fishing industry would not be affected.

The congressman also mentioned that health care reform will still be needed in the next couple of years and that they are working on that along with tax reform in Washington.

Due to a renovation project at the courthouse, Tuesday’s meeting was held at the Ohmann Theatre in Lyons. The supervisors were seated in a line on the theater’s stage. Supervisors Chuck Verkey, Laurie Crane and Tony Verno were absent.

To kick off the meeting, Kelly Loveless, secretary to the county administrator, performed the national anthem.

Sheriff Barry Virts then presented two proclamations. The first, read by Dale Driscoll Cook, announced that April 2-8 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The second proclamation recognized the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Following those presentations, Rose’s Kenan Baldridge read proclamations for National Nursing Home Week (May 14-20) and National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

A resolution to extend authorization that allows the county to collect an additional 1 percent in sales tax was tabled. The current authorization expires on November 30, 2017.

The next board of supervisors meeting is scheduled for May 3, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the first floor conference center at the county courthouse, not in the supervisor’s chambers.

by Jordan Burnett