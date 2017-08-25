Butler Town Meeting Wed., Sept. 24, 2017

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on August 14, 2017 at the Butler Town Hall. Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The pledge was given by all in attendance.

There was no public participation.

A copy of the minutes from July 10, 2017 (without the audit and pay; due to clerical error) were given to each board member to review. The town clerk will enter the audit and pay to the minutes and submit the completed minutes at the next board meeting. Councilman VanGelder moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their reports to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement officer, highway superintendent, animal control officer and historian. Councilman Reed moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

There were no advisory committee reports or correspondence.

In Old Business, Supervisor Spickerman said Rick Robinson, Highway Superintendent, received quotes for fire alarm system for the other highway building. It would be two separate systems. The installation for the two buildings would be approximately $4900 plus $71 monitoring fee. The town board discussed the price and the monitoring fee. They went on to discuss NYMIR recommendations, other towns complying with the NYMIR recommendations and just installing one fire alarm system in the main highway building. Councilman Reed suggested installing a security system for the town hall. They went on to discuss doing a different procedure for the other highway building and decided to wait for Councilman VanDeusen before making a decision.

Supervisor Spickerman said there is still a vacancy on the Board of Appeals.

In New Business, Supervisor Spickerman asked for permission to advertise for propane for the town hall, church building and highway garage. Councilman VanGelder moved to give permission to advertise for propane for the 2017/2018 winter season for the town hall, church building and highway garage, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman gave each board member a copy of the Wayne County’s worker compensation premium equivalent comparisons for 2017-2018 to review. He also gave a copy of the Wayne County Shared Services Plan to the board members.

In Other Business, Dorothy Wiggins, Town Historian, reminded the town board about the Butler Historical Preservation Society’s annual chicken barbeque on August 20th. Tickets are still available.

The town board discussed the loader contract and raising the late fee for the dog licenses.

Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:46 p.m., seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.