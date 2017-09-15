Butler Town Meeting   Mon.., Sept. 11, 2017

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on September 11, 2017 at the Butler Town Hall.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., town supervisor, Duane VanGelder, John Dates and Eugene VanDeusen, councilmen. Councilman Reed was absent. Robin Jeremenko, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present were: Scott Stone, Rick Robinson, Don Camp, Dorothy Wiggins, Dave Soules and Trent Fralick.

The pledge was given by all in attendance.

There was no public participation.

A copy of the minutes from August 14, 2017 was given to each board member to review. Councilman VanDeusen moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

The town clerk noted that the July 2017 minutes were corrected.

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their reports to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement officer, highway superintendent, animal control officer and historian. Councilman VanDeusen moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

There were no advisory committee reports.

In Correspondence, the town received a copy of the quarterly sales tax report. Councilman Dates moved to receive and file the correspondence, seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In Old Business, the town board discussed the NYMIR fire system recommendation. Rick Robinson, Highway Superintendent, received quotes for a fire system for the highway garage in February and March. The town board reviewed these quotes again. The quotes were: Dan Delisio Electric-$5540.00 plus monthly fee, S.T.A.T. Communications-$4682.00 plus monthly fee and Fingerlakes Security Systems -$3075.88 plus monthly fee. In June, the town board wanted fire systems quotes for the Highway Garage building and storage building for the next board meeting. The quotes for the storage building are: Dan Delisio Electric- $3200.00 plus monthly fee and Fingerlakes Security Systems-$1878.66. The town board decided to not to put a fire system in the storage building. They decided to have monthly checklist and put disconnects on equipment. Councilman VanGelder moved to accept Fingerlakes Security Systems quote for the Highway Building for $3075.88 plus $32.75 monthly monitoring fee, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman asked the town board if they found any interested people for the vacancy on the Board of Appeals. No one did. Dave Soules, Chairman of the Board of Appeals, said they were lacking one person at a scheduled hearing.

In New Business, the town clerk read the propane legal notice and opened the sealed bids. Superior Plus Energy’s bid was $1.49708 and E & V Energy’s bid was $1.2859. The town board went on to discuss tank removal with leftover propane. The town board decided to reject all bids and check all three tank levels. Councilman Dates moved to reject all bids, seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman would like to delete part of Resolution No. 12-11-06: Modifying Employee Benefits. The part to be deleted will be, “Effective January 1, 2007, all part time employees will not be offered the option to purchase health insurance from the Town.” Councilman VanGelder moved to delete the no option of health insurance for part time employees in Resolution No. 12-11-06, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman updated the town board about the shared services meetings the Wayne County Board of Supervisors are having on Tuesday, September 12th. He said there will be a vote on digital document and record storage.

Councilman Dates moved to advertise for diesel fuel, seconded by Councilman VanDesuen. All were in favor. Carried. The bids will opened at the regular board meeting on October 9, 2017.

In Other Business, Supervisor Spickerman mentioned to the town board and highway superintendent to think about which truck to get rid of for the budget workshop.

Councilman VanDeusen moved to adjourn to October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ,seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.