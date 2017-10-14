Butler Town Meeting   Mon.., Oct. 9, 2017

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on October 9, 2017 at the Butler Town Hall.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., town supervisor, Duane VanGelder, John Dates and Eugene VanDeusen, councilmen. Councilman Reed was absent. Robin Jeremenko, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present were: Dorothy Wiggins, Scott Stone, Don Camp, Dave Soules and Trent Fralick.

The pledge was given by all in attendance.

There was no public participation.

A copy of the minutes from September 11, 2017 and October 2, 2017 were given to each board member to review. Councilman VanDeusen moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their reports to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement officer, animal control officer and historian. Councilman VanGelder moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

There were no advisory committee reports and correspondence.

In Old Business, Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. said we are still working on the NYMIR recommendations. The crane inspection was done.

Councilman Dates moved to appoint Candace Rasbeck to the Board of Appeals with her term to expire December 31, 2021, seconded by Councilman VanDeusen. All were in favor. Carried.

Dave Soules mentioned to the town board that the schooling for Board of Appeals members is in Batavia, New York. He said there used to be schooling in Lyons. Supervisor Spickerman said he would look into it.

In New Business, Supervisor Spickerman said he has two quotes for propane. SunGas is $1.433 a gallon and E & V Energy is $1.388 a gallon. Councilman VanGelder moved to accept E & V Energy’s propane quote for $1.388 a gallon, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

The town clerk read the diesel fuel bid legal notice. She said the town did not receive any bids for diesel fuel. Supervisor Spickerman suggested having the highway superintendent find out the state price. The town board went on to discuss how often the tank is filled and additives. Supervisor Spickerman will get quotes for diesel fuel.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. gave a copy of the current summary of the Wayne County-Wide Shared Services Plan to each board to review.

Resolution No. 10-09-2017

New York State Snow and Ice Amendment B

WHEREAS, it was moved by Councilman VanDeusen, seconded by Councilman VanGelder and unanimously carried.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board of the Town of Butler authorizes the Town Supervisor to execute the New York State Amendment B for the 2016/2017 Winter Season.

Adopted:Supervisor Spickerman

Councilman VanGelder

Councilman Dates

Councilman VanDeusen

Councilman VanGelder moved to give Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. permission to sign the 2018 Wayne County Snow and Ice Contract, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman VanGelder moved to set the date for the budget hearing for October 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., seconded by Councilman VanDeusen. All were in favor. Carried.

In Other Business, Don Camp asked if we could change the board meeting date when it falls on a holiday. The board said no.

The town clerk asked for permission to purchase a new printer. She said she replaced the toner and drum and it is still saying the drum needs to be replaced. Councilman Dates moved to give permission to the town clerk to purchase a new copier, seconded by Councilman VanDeusen. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:32 p.m., seconded by Councilman VanDeusen. All were in favor. Carried.