Arcadia Town Meeting   Tues., Sept. 12, 2017

Supervisor Verkey opened the meeting with the gathering in the pledge of allegiance.

HIGHWAY REPORT:

2018 Mack Truck –   authorized Highway Superintendant Pullen to purchase a 2019 Mack Dump Truck, including the plow and hoist for $230,000.00, not to exceed $235,000.00.

007 Mack Dump Truck – Surplus –  approved to surplus the 2007 Mack Dump Truck.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

Water District No. 12 – Payment Application No. 4 –   approved  Water District No. 12– Payment Application No.4 for the amount of $156,799.35

Mark Johnson – JPF Properties – Scheduled a Public Hearing, October 10, 2017 at 7:30 for the purposed Migrant Labor Camp to be built on Austin Road in the Town of Arcadia.

NEW BUSINESS:

Marbletown Vol. Fire Dept. – New Members –  approved Joshua Hubright as a new member for Marbletown Vol. Fire Dept:

Board of Assessment Review – – Reappointed Helmeth Reinhardt to the Town of Arcadia Board of Assessment Review to expireDecember 2022.

Arcadia Town 2018 Budget Workshop Dates for the 2018 Town Budget: September 30, 2017 at 5:00 PM, October 3, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Public Hearing, October 10, 2017 at 6:30 PM

Accepted Highway, Town Clerk, Dog Control and Supervisor Reports                .

Adjournment   –  7:21PM

