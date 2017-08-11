Arcadia Town Meeting Tues., August 8, 2017

Vehicle purchases approved for Highway Dept. Supervisor Verkey opened the meeting with the gathering in the pledge of allegiance.

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Mr. Orbaker, 1572 Sleight Road, addressed the Town Board with concerns fromSleight Road residents regarding the proposed Dawes Solar Project.

CEO DeWolf stated that The Town Planning Board had requested more information from Dawes Solar for review. At this time, Dawes Solar has not returned the requested items.

A concerned resident of Snake Road, asked the Town Board if the tally on the Water Survey was back from Snake Road, Marbletown Road, State Farm Road and Jackson Hill Rd.

HIGHWAY REPORT:

2018 Mack Truck – The Town will transfer funds from the Highway Fund balance to DA-5130.2 New Purchase Account for the purchase of a 2018 Mack Dump Truck for $230,000.00 not to exceed $235,000.00.

2017 Pickup Chevy Trucks – The town will transfer funds from the Highway Fund balance to DA-5130.2 New Purchase Account for the purchase of two 2017 Chevy Pickup trucks for $23,297.84 not to exceed $25,000.00.

2017 Cat Wheel Loader – The town will transferfunds from the Highway Fund balance to DA-5130.2 New Purchase Account for the 2017 Cat Wheel Loader for $30,000.00 not to exceed $35,000.00.

318 Wheel Excavator – The town will transfer funds from the Highway Fund balance to DA-5130.2 New Purchase Account the purchase of a 318 Wheel Excavator for $27,600.00 not to exceed $28,000.00.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

Water District No. 12 – Payment Application No. 3 – The town Water District No. 12– Payment Application No.3 for the amount of $69,350.48.

New Town Zoning Ordinance – Update – The draft of the New Town Zoning Ordinance is currently being reviewed by Attorney Don Young. Once the review process is completed, a public hearing will be scheduled.

NEW BUSINESS:

Wal-Mart Litigation – The Town adopted the resolution requesting contribution from Wayne County, Newark Central School District and Village of Newark for costs associated with Tax Certiorari Litigation brought by Wal-Mart Real Estate Trust #1813.

Assessor’s Conferences – The town approved Assessor Quinn to attend the Conference in Watertown, August 18, at no cost to theTown of Arcadia, and also Assessor Quinn to attend the Conference in Lake Placid, October 1-4, at a cost not to exceed $1340.78.

Marbletown Vol. Fire Dept. – New Members – The town approved Megan Vitro, Hunter Kersten and Joseph Maselbas as new members for Marbletown Vol. Fire Dept:

Reports of the Town Officials

The board accepted the following reports: Highway, Town Clerk, Dog Control and Supervisor.

AUDIT/PAYMENT OF BILLS APPROVED BY THE TOWN BOARD:

General 225 – 256 $200,414.77

Highway 157 – 179 $128,205.93

The meeting was adjourned at 7:32 PM