Williamson man charged with DWI after flipping truck, taking out pole

State Police out of Williamson responded to a one vehicle accident on Monday (1/2) at 11:19 p.m. on Route 21 in the Town of Marion.

According to police, Joseph Firman, age 36, of Route 21 in Williamson was northbound when he lost control, hitting a mailbox, flipping his pick up truck, before striking a telephone pole.

Firman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a broken femur, telling police he felt no pain. He was operated on Tuesday morning.

Blood was drawn at the hospital to determine his blood alcohol level. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to keep Right and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. More charges are pending.