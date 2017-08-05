Village of Palmyra would-be burglar caught in the act

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Matthew R. Scribner, 31, of 314 West Main Street, Palmyra.

On Saturday (7/29) at about 3:45 am. Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Brian Steinruck observed Scribner who is known by him on Gates Street in the Village of Palmyra.

“I was awakened by someone saying they are going to shoot somebody in the bushes because he wouldn’t come out,” said neighbor Elaine Battilana.

Battilana quickly determined it was a familiar voice. It was the Sheriff’s deputy who lives across the street.

“I kept hearing Hey, hey, hey,” Battilana recalled.

Deputy Steinruck noticed when he drove past Scribner he disappeared. After checking the area and not locating Scribner, Deputy Steinruck checked the residence of an elderly individual who lives on Gates Street. Deputy Steinruck located Scribner on the roof of the first story, cutting a screen to a second story window.

The deputy checked the area, including the residence of Tom Curran, who lives on Gates Street. Deputies say Scribner was found on the roof cutting a hole into a screen window in an apparent attempt to break in.

Scribner jumped off the roof on the opposite side of the residence and a foot pursuit ensued. Scribner was taken into custody by Deputy Steinruck approximately 100 yards from the scene of the crime.

Curran says he hired Scribner months ago to paint his house. Ever since, Curran says he has been the target of at least three attempted burglaries.

“Every night I would lay down, I’d stay awake,” Curran said. “I wanted to catch him in the act but I couldn’t.”

Scribner was charged with Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree. He was arraigned in the Village of Palmyra in front of Justice Terry Rodman and remanded to the Wayne County jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

Some material came from News partner 13WHAM.