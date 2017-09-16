Two separate cases involving sexual abuse of female step-children surface

Two separate cases involving the sexual abuse of young girls by step-fathers have surfaced.

An investigation began in December of 2016, when school officials in Mint Hills, North Carolina called police to report that a student teen reported sexual abuse by her step-father that began in 2007, when she was seven years old and continued through May of 2016. The abuse allegedly began in Newark and came out after the family moved to North Carolina for work.

Police in North Carolina seized the computers of Gerald Ortiz, age 37, to verify some of the accusations. After the case came to light, the mother and family moved back to Newark.

It is alleged Ortiz made the young girl touch his penis and forcibly touched intimate parts of the girl. He returned to the area, residing at 9 Catherine Street in Lyons. The case was presented to a Wayne County Jury. Ortiz was charged with three counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child; Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arrested and arraigned on Monday (9/11) and with no prior criminal history, released on his own recognizance to reappear in Newark Court on September 28th.

The second case surfaced in Mac edon and led to a 12 count indictment against Geoffrey V. Martin, age 35, currently residing on Buffalo Street in Canandaigua, began in August of 2013, involving a 14 year-old girl and continued until March of 2014.

It is alleged Martin attempted to engage the girl in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion; subjecting the girl by putting her hand to his penis; forcibly touching her intimate parts; subjecting her to sexual contact.

Martin was indicted for two counts of Attempted Rape in the First Degree; Attempted Rape in the Second Degree; two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree; two counts of Forcible Touching; two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree; two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Attempted Rape in the Third Degree. He was arrested on August 31st, arraigned and released on his own recognizance to reappear in Macedon Court on October 4th.

According to police, when the girl was questioned about the abuse she denied it in 2014, but two years later admitted what had happened.

Martin has made no admissions in the case. The incidents allegedly occurred while they were living on Marvin Drive in Macedon.