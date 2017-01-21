Three jailed in debit card theft

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrests of Shawn M. Bell, age 31, of 4507 Butler Center Road, Jennifer Brewster-Miller, age 35, of 4507 Butler Center Road, and Eden H. Skinner, age 26, reporting that she is homeless.

All three of the persons were arrested for Grand Larceny Third Degree and Identity Theft First Degree. It is alleged that all three of these persons used a debit card to access the victim’s bank account and steal over three thousand dollars.

Bell and Skinner were guests of the victim at the time of these alleged crimes.

Shawn Bell was arraigned by Town Justice Wunder in Lyons and committed to the Wayne County Jail on $500 cash. Jennifer Brewster-Miller and Eden H. Skinner were arraigned by Town of Sodus Justice Putnam and Frantagelo and committed to the Wayne County Jail in Lieu of $5000 cash for Skinner and $7500 cash for Brewster-Miller.