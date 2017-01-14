Three charged with possession of crack cocaine after probation check

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Tuesday (1/10) at 3:15 p.m. of three individuals following an investigation of the Wayne County Probation Department.

The Probation Department was checking the welfare of one of its probationers who would not answer the door. Eventually, Peter J. Storelli, age 23. of Route 350 in Walworth, a guest at the residence, answered the door and indicated the homeowners were inside.

Once inside, drug paraphernalia was located in the kitchen, and subsequently, a quantity of crack cocaine was also located within the residence.

Subsequently, Phillip M. Button, age 27, and Christopher D. Button, age 24, both of Route 31 in Macedon, as well as Storelli, were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. They were processed and released with appearance tickets and are scheduled to answer the charges later this month.