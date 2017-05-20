Sodus man/Level II Sex Offender arrested for Forcibly touching 11 year-old girl

State Police Investigators out of Waterloo reported the arrest on Thursday (5/11) of Carlos L. Cintron Jr., age 24, of 22 Carlton Street in Sodus for Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a child.

It is alleged that Cintron, already a Level II Sex Offender, reportedly inappropriately touched an eleven-year-old girl while visiting a residence in the Town of Montezuma on January 16 of this year.

Cintron was arraigned and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond and will reappear in Court on May 24th.