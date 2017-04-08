Sodus man charged with Criminal Mischief and Menacing during road rage incident

State Police out of Wolcott responded to the report of a road rage incident that started on Route 104 and ended on Route 88 eastbound in the Town of Sodus on Sunday (4/2).

According to police, Ryan Siragusa, age 26, of Dufloo Road in Sodus was upset about a slow moving driver. The victim attempted to pull off onto Route 88, but Siragusa followed him, pulled in front of the victim’s car.

Siragusa allegedly pulled out a machete and began pounding and stabbing the machete through the hood of the victim’s car and made considerable threats against the victim.

Siragusa was found at his residence and charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and Menacing in the 2nd Degree. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond to reappear in Sodus Town Court.