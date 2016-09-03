Newark Walgreens store manager arrested for theft

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Thursday (9/1) of Jeffery Voldman, age 60, of 4 Shagbark Way in Fairport for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

It is alleged that, while working as the store manager at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 709 West Union Street in Newark, from August 22, 2014 to July 5th, 2016, Voldman created fictitious transactions and refunds. He reportedly transferred $15,678 to his and his wife’s credit card accounts.

Voldman was released on an appearance ticket for Newark Village Court on September 21st.