Motorcycle crash leads to foot pursuit

On Saturday (9/1) at 3:15 p.m. Newark Village Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on South Main by Stevens Street.

When police arrived the driver, Travis E. Hansen, age 36, of 9 Hebron Avenue in Shortsville was walking away from the crash site. This lead in to a foot chase, involving the Newark K-9 dog. Hansen ran across fields and was finally apprehended on Peirson Avenue in the Village.

Hansen, currently on parole, was subsequently arrested for Obstruction of governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree-alcohol related, Unlicensed, Uninspected, Uninsured Operation and Improper Plates.

Hansen was arraigned and remanded to jail on $3500 cash/$7000 bond to reappear in Newark Village Court. NYS Parole also put a retainer upon his release from jail.