Metal pipe brouhaha injures two, both arrested

It began as an argument between two female house mates, but escalated to involve a third person. Two of the three combatants got clobbered with a metal pipe and both subsequently were arrested

Newark Village Police responded to a report of an incident in progress at 213 West Maple Avenue in the Village on Sunday (9/17).

When police arrived they found Brandon Schutt, age 25, of 105 West Maple Avenue on the porch step with blood coming out of a cut above his right eye. A metal pipe was found in the grass nearby.

Linda Vanauken, one of the female residents at 105 West Maple Avenue, said Schutt threatened her, at which time she put him in a choke hold. She stated he grabbed the metal pipe and hit her in the head with it.

Schutt stated Vanauken was the aggressor with the pipe, he grabbed it and stuck her with it.

Vanauken suffered a laceration and contusions and was found inside the residence holding a bloody towel to her head.

Schutt was taken into custody and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to reappear in Newark Village Court on October 4th.

After getting a statement from the other woman occupant of the residence, claiming Schutt was only trying to defend himself, Vanauken was charged with two counts of Menacing in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. Due to her prior convictions she was arraigned and remanded to jail on $500 cash/$1000 bond.