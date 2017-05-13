Macedon woman crashes car, leading to DWI arrest with over 4x legal limit

Macedon police responded to a vehicle off the road and into a ditch on Quaker Road in the Town of Macedon at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday (5/6).

The driver, Pamela Miner, age 54, of Quaker Road in Macedon was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .35%.

Miner was additionally charged with Failure to Keep Right, Failure to Use Designated lane and Driving Left of Pavement Markings.

Miner was arraigned and remanded to jail on $1000 cash/$2000 bond. She had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will reappear in Macedon Court on July 25th. Her car was towed from the scene of the accident.