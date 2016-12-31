Macedon police make Felony DWI arrest after responding to accident

Macedon Police reported the arrest on Friday (12/30) of Samantha Thomas, age 23, of Conifer Drive in Palmyra for Driving While Intoxicated.

At 7:03 a.m., the vehicle Thomas was operating slid off the roadway on Route 31 between Yellow Mills Road and Alderman Road. When police arrived, Thomas was found to be intoxicated.

It was learned that she had a previous DWI arrest in 2013, which made this arrest a felony. She was also charged with Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree.

While being processed at the Macedon Police Department, Samantha was not happy being shackled to the bench, and began to kick the lockers nearby. She was subdued with pepper spray.

Thomas was arraigned in Macedon Court on $2,000 cash/$4,000 bail and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. She will reappear in Macedon Court on January 31st. Due to the Felony nature of the case, it will end up in County Court.