Lyons man jailed after threatening to “gut” girlfriend

State Police in Lyons reported the arrest on Saturday (4/22) of Timmy Perkins, age 27, of 20 Queen Street in Lyons after he violated a Court Order of Protection on April 4th and again on April 15th by sending threatening text messages to a ex-girlfriend in the Town of Ontario. In one of the text messages he threatened to “gut” the girl.

Perkins was charged with two counts each of Felony Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree and Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $2500 cash/$5000 bond to appear in Ontario Town Court.