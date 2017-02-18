Lyons man indicted for Murder

A Wayne County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Pedro L. Colon, age 62, formerly of the Iroquois Hotel at 14 Franklin Street in Lyons.

The case was back in front of the Grand Jury for consideration after the previous indictment was dismissed by County Court Judge John Nesbitt, last week. The first case was dismissed because the Judge expressed that there was a potential of prejudice to the defendant that occurred during the process, and that possibility was enough to cause the case to be dismissed, but the Judge also ruled that the case could be presented again for another Grand Jury to consider.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the hotel on Friday, September 2, 2016, for a report of a stabbing. Wayne County Sheriff’s Investigators were able to determine that Pedro L. Colon and Hector O. Marquez, both residents of the Iroquois Hotel, had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening over a woman. It is believed that, at some point during the argument, Colon used a knife to stab Marquez several times.

Marquez, age 41 with an address of 14 Franklin Street, Lyons was transported to Newark Wayne Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

On Tuesday (2/14) Colon was indicted for Murder in the 2nd Degree, Manslaughter in the First Degree; Manslaughter in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Records indicate this is not the first such encounter of a stabbing involving Colon at 14 Franklin Street. Lyons Village Police responded to the Franklin Street boarding house on Sunday (5/5/15) at 3:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

According to police, Colon got into an argument with another tenant, Patrick Cornish, and reportedly stabbed him with a knife. Cornish was transported to the hospital for his injury and released.

Colon was charged back then with Assault in the 2nd Degree, arraigned and remanded to jail. The charges were later dropped in Lyons Village Court after the judge determined there was a scratch, but no real physical injury to justify the charges.

Colon is currently being held in the Wayne County jail on No Bail. According to Wayne County Acting District Attorney, Chris Bokelman, Colon is facing a 25 years to life sentence if convicted.