Inmate, incarcerated for Murder, attacks Corrections Officer

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (10/5) of a Wayne County Jail inmate on new charges following investigation into an incident that occurred at the jail facility on 9/25 at about 8:40 p.m.

Knowledge O. Couser, age 21, currently an inmate at the jail on a Murder charge, was charged with one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration, an Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree, violations.

It is alleged that during a routine transfer of inmate Couser from one location of the jail to another, he failed to comply with orders given to him and took a swing at a Corrections Sergeant, striking him in the temple area. He then took a swing at another Corrections Officer, missing, before he was subdued and restrained by Corrections staff.

The Corrections Sergeant was examined at the jail by jail medical staff for minor injury following the incident.

Couser was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Lyons court at a later date on the current charges. He remains in jail on the original $25,000 cash bail set after his previous arrest in June of this year.