Inmate charged with Assault 2nd after biting Corrections Officer

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (5/2) of Andreak L. King, age 29, of 65 West Main Street in Sodus, who is currently an inmate at the Wayne County Jail.

An investigation was conducted into an assault on a Corrections Officer that occurred on Friday April 28th at the Wayne County Jail.

King was charged with Assault in the Second Degree. It is alleged that while King was incarcerated in the Wayne County Jail he got into an altercation with another inmate. King then became combative towards Corrections Officers and while being subdued, King bit a Corrections Officer in the arm causing injury.

King was arraigned in the Town of Lyons Court and remanded back to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of bail. King is scheduled to return to the Town of Lyons Court at a later date.