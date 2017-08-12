Grand Jury indicates estranged husband for Murder in the Second Degree in death of Sodus woman

On Tuesday, (8/8) County Court Judge John Nesbitt unsealed the Grand Jury Indictment that had been handed down by the Wayne County Grand Jury just over 24 hours earlier.

Arraigned on the sealed Indictment for Murder in the Second degree was Alvin Ray Pinkard Sr., age 61, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, Josephine Chiaverini, age 57, at her Joy Road home in Sodus, in October of last year.

Chiaverini was found lying on the back deck, a glass of wine and book near the body, after concerned relatives asked State Police to check on her welfare. It is believed she died in a 16 hour period from the time she last talked to friends on the evening of the 5th of October, to when police discovered her body at 1:30 p.m. on the 6th.

Chiaverini, reportedly had been having stalking problems with Pinkard, who had been residing at 26 Dickenson Street in Rochester for some time. She died from massive blood loss from multiple wounds

Chiaverini had a Court Order of Protection in place preventing Alvin from having any contact with her. He had already violated the order, and after her body was found on the back deck of the house, Alvin was arrested by State Police for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree. He was arraigned on the misdemeanor offense and put in the Wayne County jail on an unusual $25,000, with the thought that he could be a “person of interest” in the death of his estranged wife.

Pinkard was released after several weeks and that case is still pending in court, but he remained the chief focus of the murder investigation.

Sources have indicated that Pinkard felt he was entitled to some financial benefit since he had been living at the house prior to their separation. During past confrontations Chiaverni reportedly gave Pinkard some money, but he demanded more.

State Police out of Williamson arrested Pinkard on Monday (8/7) on the warrant for that indictment. Pinkard is currently in the Wayne County Jail on No Bail after his Wayne County Court appearance on Friday (8/11) morning.

District Attorney Chris Bokelman stated: “Credit goes to the New York State Police for all of their diligent work and continuing efforts to bring justice for Ms. Chiaverini and her family and friends, and also to all of the decent folks who came forward to provide whatever assistance and information they could to help solve this terrible tragedy.” If convicted the 61 year old Pinkard faces a minimum 15 years to life in prison.