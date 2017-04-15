Five Car Accident in Newark sends five to the Hospital

Newark Police report the investigation of a five (5) car personal injury accident on Thursday (4/13) evening at around 8:00 PM sending five (5) to the Hospital.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Finch Street and West Union Street in the Village of Newark.

The investigation found four (4) of the five vehicles were stopped side by side at the traffic light with two headed west and two turning left when the fifth vehicle driven by 53 year old Kevin Bowles, of Williamson, failed to brake and drove between the four stopped vehicles.

Extensive damage to all five vehicles was incurred before the Bowles car came to a stop on the west side of the intersection. Bowles was one of the five people taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital by Newark Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance. All subjects were treated for minor injuries.

Bowles reported that he was headed to pick up food but could not recall what happened just prior to the accident.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Newark Police Chief David Christler credited the Newark Volunteer Fire Department for their help in mitigating further injuries at the scene.