Felony drunk driver sideswipes car, hits parked car and porch of house

On Saturday (8/12) at 5:25 p.m. State Police out of Lyons reported the arrest of Chadd Zerniak, age 27, of Powers Road in the Town of Rose after receiving calls of an intoxicated driver.

Zerniak, using his mother’s vehicle without permission, left a wedding party at the Togenwood Estates in Lyons, reportedly in an intoxicated condition. He sideswiped another vehicle, hit a parked car and ended up striking the porch of a house. He then left the scene and returned to the party. Zerniak refused to allow police to either fingerprint him, or take his picture. He was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The felony charges are due to a prior DWI conviction. Zerniak refused medical treatment, was arraigned and remanded to jail on $3000 cash/$6000 bond.