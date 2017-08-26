Drunk driver found trying to sleep on stranger’s living room couch

State Police out of Williamson responded to a report of a man trying to sleep on a stranger’s living room couch on Saturday (8/19) at 5:34 p.m., after pulling his vehicle into the driveway and entering the residence on Fisher Road in the Town of Ontario. According to police, Kenneth L. Zimmerman, age 79, of 708 Berg Road in the Town of Ontario entered the stranger’s house and after being found on the couch told the female homeowner “This is my house now. I don’t want to leave. He then reportedly said “I know this is not my house, but I am making it mine.” Troopers reported that Zimmerman was so intoxicated that he could barely stand. He was subsequently charged with Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree and due to a prior DWI conviction, Felony DWI/BAC with a blood alcohol level of .17%.

Zimmerman was released to his wife with appearance tickets for Ontario Town Court on September 19th.