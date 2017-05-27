Couple arrested after stealing purse from convenience store customer’s vehicle

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrests on Tuesday (5/23) of Joshua Rivera, age 23, of 1035 D Tall Grass Lane in Webster, and Jenna Beck, age 19, of 2771 Seely Road in the Town of Ontario following a larceny complaint.

The arrest stems from an investigation on Saturday (5/20) at the Valero gas station located at the intersection of Routes 31 and 350 in Macedon.

Rivera and Beck allegedly stole a purse from a customer’s vehicle, that contained cash and a credit card inside, along with 2 cell phones.

Joshua Rivera is charged with Trespass, Grand Larceny 4th (Felony), and 2 counts of Petit Larceny.

Jenna Beck is charged with Grand Larceny 4th (Felony), and 2 counts of Petit Larceny as well.

Both Rivera and Beck were arraigned in Macedon Court. Rivera was remanded to jail on $5000 bond and Beck on $2500, to return to the Town of Macedon Court.

Police were able to identify the couple from store security cameras. The purse and cell phones were recovered, by not the contents of the purse.