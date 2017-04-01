County worker/jail counselor arrested on Child Pornography charges

On Saturday (3/25), State Police in Lyons reported the arrest of Joseph D. Mattes, age 56, of 2705 Daansen Road in Macedon for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child. Mattes reportedly was in possession of, and disseminated child pornography images over the Internet.

State Police were assisted in the investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

State Police conducted a search warrant at his home on Thursday, January 19th and seized Mattes’ computer, tablets and cell phone. Following an extensive search by State Police computer forensic specialists, more than 190 images of child pornography were found on Mattes’ home computer.

Mattes, who is a licensed social worker, is employed by Wayne County Behavioral Health as a jail counselor. Upon notification of the search warrant at the Mattes’ residence on January 19th, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts banned him from the jail. Mattes’ work computer was also seized and checked for any compromising pictures and none were found. He had been working at the Wayne County Jail since July of 2011.

Wayne County Mental Health Director, James Haitz, said they also notified Mattes that he was on suspension from his agency and denied access within the county system.

Mattes earns $55,262 in his job as a jail counselor. Under civil service law and union rules, he will continue to receive his full pay and benefits until a decision is made whether to suspend him for a 30 day period without pay. After that 30 day period, Mattes will be able to continue on paid suspension, until he either resigns, or there is a disposition in the case.

According to Wayne County District Attorney Chris Bokelman, his department would try to accelerate the case as fast as possible, but the case could stretch on for months, or longer.

Mattes, who was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, will reappear in Macedon Court on April 25th at 11 a.m. The case will then be referred to County Court due to its felony nature. The case may, or may not go to grand jury. If no plea is entered, the case will advance to a trial, which could put it out further on the calendar.