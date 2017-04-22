Butler man arrested for sexually abusing 12 and 7 year-old girls

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Wednesday (4/19) of a Town of Butler man for two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree, two counts of Forcible Touching, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Paul A. Valentine, age 29, of 12608 Countryman Road in the Town of Butler was arrested after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services.

It is alleged that Valentine, while at his home in December of 2016, had sexual contact with his two minor daughters, ages seven and 12 years old.

The minor children were at his home for visitation when the incidents occurred. Valentine was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Wolcott Court, and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash /$10,000 bond. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued protecting both minor children.