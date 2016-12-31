Bank VP/Palmyra man calls Trooper asshole, refuses to have mug shot

Bank VP/Palmyra man calls Trooper an asshole, refuses to have mug shot taken to be in the Times!

This driver was not happy that the State Trooper out of Lyons was arresting him for Driving While intoxicated. He was also upset that his mug shot would be in that “rag” (The Wayne County Times) and that the Trooper and the paper would ruin his family.

It all began when State Police received a report of a driver swerving on Route 31 in Palmyra at 10:07 p.m. on Thursday (12/29). The trooper found the vehicle, swerving over the center line and onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle finally stopped after traveling a distance down the shoulder of Route 31.

Subsequently, Joseph Talbot, age 43, of West Avenue in Newark failed roadside sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI. He refused a roadside pre-screen breath test and station breath test to determine his blood alcohol level.

Once at the State Police barracks, Talbot told the Trooper he was an “asshole” and was ruining his family. He refused to have his fingerprints and mug shot taken and his rant was that he might be included in the Times with his arrest and mug shot.

The troopers explained that, by refusing to have his prints and mug shot taken, he would only make it a bigger story in the paper. Following Talbot’s refusal to be processed, he was additionally charged with misdemeanor Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, along with the DWI and traffic violations.

Talbot was arraigned and remanded to jail on $750 cash/$1500 bond to reappear in Palmyra Town Court on February 1st. He was also issued an appearance ticket for Lyons Town Court on the Obstruction charge.