14 year-old runaway girl found hiding in clothes dryer in Greece, boyfriend arrested

On Monday (1/23), the Macedon Police Department was called to investigate a missing 14 year-old juvenile female from the Gananda area. It was believed the female was with her boyfriend, Izais J. Madrid, age 19, residing in the Town of Greece.

Macedon Police followed up on several leads, conducted multiple interviews, completed forensic data exams, and made several visits to Madrid’s residence in Greece.

In the first visit the residence was searched, but the girl was not located. The girl, using a masking phone app, sent messages to her mother telling her she was all right and wanted to be left alone.

With the assistance of the Greece Police Department and Monroe County Probation Department, the female was found hiding inside the clothes dryer on a second search of Madrid’s home in Greece.

The female was uninjured. Madrid was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to answer the charges in Macedon Court on 1/31.

The Macedon Police Department was also assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Clyde Police Department and the Newark Police Department.