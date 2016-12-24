What’s Up Doc: Does Santa Have Rosacea?

Dear Doc,

I am a grandfather that has been playing Santa Claus for my grandkids for years. It started out due to my white beard, but in recent years I’m starting to look more like Santa because of my expanding belly and my red nose! What is going on with my nose? It gets redder each year and is especially bad around the holidays. Is there anything I can do or am I really turning into the heavy man in the red suit?

Happy holidays to you and your grandkids! They must love having Santa in the family! It is clear that Santa has a health issue beyond his weight. Both you and Santa may have a medical issue called Rosacea. Rosacea is a common skin condition of middle age men and woman that is characterized by flare ups of facial redness in the area of the nose and cheeks. As the disease worsens, the nose, especially in men, may become red, larger and bumpy. The late comedian W.C. Fields had a famous notable rosacea nose. I suspect that Santa and you may also have rosacea!

Rosacea may sometimes be confused with adult acne as it may present with bumps and pimples. Flushing, persistent facial redness, visible blood vessels, eye irritation, skin thickening and raised red patches. It is estimated that 16 million American suffer from rosacea. It is more common in woman but more severe symptoms tend to be seen in men. Those with fair skin and those who tend to blush are thought to be at a higher risk of developing rosacea.

Rosacea symptoms can be severe and debilitating. In surveys, seven out of ten people with rosacea reported low self-esteem. Four in ten reported canceling social plans, and one in three admitted to calling in sick due to the rash and symptoms of rosacea flares.

It is unknown what exactly causes rosacea although some believe that it occurs when blood vessels expand too easily resulting in flushing and skin changes. It is also thought that people may inherit the likelihood of getting the disease. It has been observed that heat, sunburn, heavy exercise, cold temperatures, spicy food, hot beverages, alcohol, and emotional stress may make the symptoms of rosacea worse.

Although there is not a cure for rosacea, it can be treated and controlled. Dermatologists (skin doctors) often initially prescribe treatment with oral (pill) antibiotics and topical (cream) antibiotics to bring the condition under control. In most cases, the topical therapy alone is enough to keep the symptoms under control. At times, treatments may be used with lasers, pulse light therapy, and surgery to remove visible blood vessels and reduce extra diseased skin tissue. In addition to the medical treatment, rosacea sufferers can improve their chances of maintaining remission by avoiding the environmental triggers that cause a rosacea flare.

You will be surprised to know that Bill Clinton, Prince William, Renee Zellweger, and Cameron Diaz are among the many that have kept their rosacea under control.

I’m not sure that the real Santa’s rosacea will be well controlled until after the New Year, as I believe he finds it difficult to avoid the hot chocolate, cold temperatures, occasional adult beverage and stress of the holiday season. You on the other hand, should avoid the triggers for rosacea, make an appointment with a dermatologist and ask the real Santa for a gym membership! Here’s to seeing a slimmer, healthier and less red-nosed grandfather Santa next holiday season!

Dr. Nagpaul is board certified in Internal Medicine. He currently is the Medical Director for Long Term Care for Rochester Regional Health’s Eastern Region including Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, DeMay Living Center, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Clifton Springs Nursing Home and Wayne County Public Health. This column is meant to be educational and is not intended to be used to make individual treatment decisions. Prior to starting or stopping any treatment, please confer with your own health care provider. To send questions to our medical providers, please email Dr. Nagpaul at Arun.Nagpaul@rochesterregional.org and put “Ask a Doc” in the subject line.