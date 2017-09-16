Department of Aging & Youth to host Medicare Insurance Fair

A Medicare Insurance Fair will be held on Monday, October 9, 2017 from 1 to 6 pm. It will be held at the Department of Aging & Youth at 1519 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY. No registration is needed and the event is free. Door prizes and refreshments will be available.

Insurance presentations by Aetna, UnitedHealthCare, EPIC, MVP and Excellus will be made. Additional activities labeled: Medicare 101, Medicaid and Long Term Care, Open Enrollment Do-It-Yourself (how to get info online), and a Public Hearing are scheduled.

The Department of Aging and Youth staff will be on hand to schedule Open Enrollment appointments and screen people for extra help benefits.

Please call them at 315-946-5624 for time frames.