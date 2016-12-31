Ask A Doc: Best Sneakers for Exercise in New Year

With the New Year upon us, and people making resolutions to exercise and become more active, the feet naturally will take on more stress and increased pressure than before. I applaud you for making a new year’s resolution to work out more, and in doing so, here are some tips for the kind of sneakers that you should be looking for with the increase in activity.

The first thing to look for is finding a sneaker that fits well. Take your time in the store, try on different sneakers, walk around, and even jump in them to see how they feel. You want sneakers that will not be too tight in the forefoot or in the hind foot. Tight sneakers will lead to increased rubbing, blister formation and overall increased pain. Toenail issues can also occur with rubbing in shoes that are not the right size.

The next thing that I recommend is sneakers that have adequate padding and cushion. Due to the fact that you will be increasing activity, pressure and force on the feet, you will need sneakers that will pad the foot well to avoid stress fractures and soft tissue strain in the foot. Sneakers that have minimal padding will put you at increased risk for injuries when getting back into a regimented workout routine.

Arch support is paramount in avoiding pain and helping to support the foot. I prefer a sneaker that has some arch padding. This will support the plantar fascia and tendon structures of the foot to help minimize risk for tendonitis. This will also make for a better fit in the sneaker which will prevent rubbing and movement of the sneaker.

Overall, the sneaker fit will be different for each individual. As our foot types are different, so is the kind of sneaker each of us prefers. Do not look for a sneaker just based on looks. Rather, buy the sneaker based on fit and functionality. I also recommend stretching exercises prior to working out, so do not forget to do these as well. Thank you for your question and have a happy new year!

Paul Stasko, DPM, a foot and ankle surgeon earned his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and completed his residency training at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In addition, he completed a Foot and Ankle Fellowship at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Stasko sees patients at Rochester Regional Health’s Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center in Newark and Geneva and performs surgeries at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.