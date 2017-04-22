Wayne Arts presents Lake County Fiber Artists Exhibit

Wayne Arts will present an exhibit of over 60 pieces of Fiber Arts by members of The Rug Hooking Guild of the Finger Lakes. The exhibit will be held from May 4th through June 1st.

Hooking is done on a pre-drawn foundation, made of Linen, monks cloth or burlap. The fiber pulled through the foundation is generally 100% wool strips cut into various widths with a strip cutter or hand cut with scissors. Other fibers are also used with added embellishments, normally of the artists’ choice. Upon completion, these rugs are usually dated and signed to be passed down through generations or presented as gifts.

The Lake Country Fiber Artists are a group of artists located at the North West end of Wayne County that meet weekly in various members homes except for the first Monday of the month. The members belong to a Rug Hooking Guild in Penfield and Rug Hookers of the Finger Lakes. As dues paying members, they have an opportunity to take classes from instructors that visit from various parts of the US and Canada. There are also regular “hands on” discussions including “Show and Tell” of their projects. The experience of over seventy members is unique and enjoyable.

Over the last twenty years, some of their members have attended Rug Camps and Hook-Ins in Pennsylvania, Florida, Maine, Vermont, upstate New York as well as local Hook-Ins in Penfield, Canandaigua and Caledonia.

In the Chris Fayad Members Gallery, there will be an exhibit by The Dabblers called “Good Fibrations”. They are a group of like-minded friends from Wayne and Ontario Counties who all “dabble” in the textile arts. They have a combined 100 plus years of dabbling! Areas of work and interest include rug hooking, wet felting, needle felting, mixed media work, paper art and book making. Members of this group are: Leslie Shaw, Anne Salerno, Elaine Sinniger, Leah LaGasse Hamilton and Gail Roberts Loveland.

Don’t miss these two interesting upcoming exhibits.

Opening Reception to be held on Saturday, May 6th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Friends and public are welcome.

Wayne Art Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12:00 to 3:00 pm and by appointment. Admission is free. V Wayne County Council for the Arts is located at 108 W. Miller Street, Newark.

For more information, call (315) 331-4593, or email info@wayne-arts.com