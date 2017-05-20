As Water woes mount, Sodus Point urges County to take action against IJC

Faced with an ongoing flood emergency, the Village of Sodus Point passed a resolution this week urging Wayne County to take legal action against the United States of America and the International Joint Commission for Plan 2014.

In the resolution, the Sodus Point village board noted that Plan 2014 has “substantially contributed to the damage being caused along the lakeshore.”

“The Village Board of the Village of Sodus Point hereby request that the County of Wayne immediately retain legal counsel and take appropriate legal action against the United States of America and the International Joint Commission and any other entities as may be necessary in order to prevent further damage to the lakeshore and bays,” the resolution states.

Sodus Point mayor Chris Tertinek presented the resolution to the county board during the privilege of the floor portion of their meeting on Tuesday.

County administrator Rick House said on Thursday that the county board hasn’t discussed the request yet and they weren’t planning to during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon.

“If there were to be any discussion about this, it would go through the government operations committee next month,” House explained. “But again, I can’t even say that they would want to entertain it then. I know [Tertinek] wants the county to take legal action, but the board hasn’t discussed it yet.”

Huron town supervisor Laurie Crane, chair of the government operations committee, said that they will likely discuss it at their next committee meeting on June 8. If the committee approves a resolution, it will go in front of the full board of supervisors who will ultimately decide whether or not the county takes any legal action.

Crane plans to also bring up the issue with the Huron town board to see whether or not they want to join in on a potential lawsuit.

“I don’t know if that is a fight that they want to get into or not,” Crane said. “I’m assuming that we probably will, but that’s totally up to the town board.”

The resolution calls for the International Joint Commission to revert back to Plan 58DD – the previous plan for regulating Lake Ontario’s water levels – until the effects of Plan 2014 on the environment are studied further.

Tertinek said that he has sent emails to other town and county officials along the southern shore of Lake Ontario and has heard back from officials in Niagara and Orleans counties who voiced their support for the resolution but didn’t say whether or not they would join in on a lawsuit.

“What we’re hoping will happen is that the supervisors and county executives along the south shore all go in together on this, so no one county has to take all of the burden,” Tertinek said.

While he understands that legal action won’t help the village with their current emergency, Tertinek hopes that something can be done to stop it from happening again.

“We’re going to keep pushing our county government to go ahead with this and act on it,” he added. “We have to strike while the iron is hot, and the iron is hot right now.”

Meanwhile, The agency that controls water levels in Lake Ontario plans to increase outflows to help with lakeshore flooding. The International Joint Commission’s Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board announced the Lake Ontario outflow is expected to surpass inflow, at which time Lake Ontario’s water level will peak and begin to gradually decline. However, the IJC says it will take several weeks to lower the level.

The agency continues to blame the wet spring for the flooding along the lake that has resulted in flooding and shore erosion that has put homes at risk. Some lawmakers continue to blame the IJC’s Plan 2014 that was put in effect earlier this year and allowed higher lake levels.

Several businesses reopened last week as some waters were brought under control.

Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) and Assemblyman Robert C. Oaks (R,C-Macedon) have joined efforts to draft new legislation to address property damages incurred as a result of flooding and record high water levels on Lake Ontario. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, over the past six weeks nearly 4 trillion gallons of rain water has flowed into Lake Ontario.

Unfortunately for lakeside communities, the lake level is projected to rise. Conservative estimates say the lake could rise another 4 inches by June 12 but if more rain comes, those lake levels could rise between 9-12 inches. Lake Ontario has risen 18 inches since April 12. High lake levels have ravaged communities–flooding the shoreline and causing severe erosion and substantial property damage. Tributaries near Lake Ontario have also been impacted. In addition to advocating for state and federal financial assistance for damages, Assemblymen Barclay and Oaks are working on legislation to provide assessment relief to reflect damages incurred to these lakeshore properties.

“Assemblyman Oaks and I met and spoke with countless residents in our districts who are concerned about the damaging water levels. In addition to fighting for monetary relief, it is imperative that we provide assistance for property assessment relief. Many of these properties have experienced significant erosion and damage and it is crucial that we help provide some type of mechanism that reflects the damage incurred,” said Barclay. “Unfortunately, due to Plan 2014, I fear that extreme lake levels will become the new normal and that is why we will continue our efforts to call on the U.S. Government to reject Plan 2014. With the flooding taking place in our area and the flooding being experienced in Canada, all points indicate that this plan must be revisited. Until that takes place, we will do all we can to provide assistance at the local level,” said Barclay.

“Local communities with frontage on Lake Ontario and its many bays and inlets are being ravaged by the continuing record high water. This bill allows our communities impacted by the continuing disaster to provide immediate tax relief to those individuals most impacted by erosion and flooding through loss of land and damage to their homes and businesses,” said Assemblyman Oaks.

The legislation is modeled after changes that were enacted following Superstorm Sandy when property owners suffered huge losses during the storm’s wake. If it is determined that land has been lost to erosion, local municipalities could reassess the property and reduce taxes for property owners to reflect flood damage. In addition to providing relief for property owners, Barclay and Oaks said the legislation includes a provision for municipalities and school districts to receive state funds to assist with property tax loss localities experience as a result of the flooding.

On Thursday (5/18) Senator Pam Helming introduced legislation to establish the $55 million Great Lakes Flood Recovery Grant Program. This grant program would promote recovery and rebuilding efforts by homeowners, small businesses, farms, multiple dwelling owners, nonprofits and municipalities.

“Over the past month, I have witnessed the devastation caused by flooding in our lakeshore communities,” said Senator Helming. “It has been heart wrenching watching property owners trying desperately to save their homes, and see small seasonal businesses that have been around for generations forced to close just before the start of their busy summer season.”

The grant program would provide awards for entities who have sustained direct, physical, flood-related damage as a result of flooding caused by the raised water level in Lake Ontario between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017. The maximum award for approved applicants would vary based on the type of applicant. Homeowners could be awarded a grant up to $15,000, small businesses up to $50,000, and municipalities up to $1,000,000.

“As someone who has been on-site and working with our first responders, residents, and officials to load sandbags and survey damage, I am proud of the efforts of all of those in our community who have stepped up to meet this challenge head on,” continued Helming. “Now, with this legislation, we can provide much needed assistance to homeowners, small businesses, and our municipalities. This is a critical first step to rebuilding and restoring our communities.”

This grant program is modeled after a similar, highly successful program implemented after flooding events in 2011 as a result of the Irene and Lee Storms. Once this legislation is enacted into law, an application process will be established.