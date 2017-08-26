Summer’s not over yet, so get to the point!

Sodus Point’s rescheduled 14th annual SUNSHINE AUTO PARADE will be held Saturday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m., the same night as the Village sponsored Ring of Fire around Sodus Bay (8:30 p.m.) and the Village’s Independence Day Fireworks (9p.m.).

Bring your antique car, classic car, convertible, or street rod. Free entry for all participants. Line up is at 6:30 on Sentell Street near the old malt house. You are welcome to decorate your car patriotically. The parade route is along Route 14 to Bay St., through downtown, around “the loop” and culminating at the ball field where you may display your vehicle if you wish.

The Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum’s September Events include the Finale of the Summer Concert Series at the Lighthouse, and the “History Alive!” lecture series.

September 3: Starlight Orchestra – The Summer Concert Series at the Lighthouse will conclude with Starlight Orchestra, performing all your Big Band favorites (Miller, Dorsey, Goodman, Barnett, Ellington) with great vocal and instrumental soloists. One of the premier big bands in Western New York!

The Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

Visit the lighthouse from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and mention Rosie the Riveter to receive a free gift with paid admission. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for students K – 12, and FREE for Sodus Bay Historical Society Members and preschool children.

The Sodus Bay Lighthouse is a BlueStar Museum. Active-duty military personnel and up to 5 family members receive free admission from Memorial Day (May 29, 2017) through Labor Day (September 4, 2017).

“History Alive!” Lecture

Wednesday, September 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Sodus Point Village Hall, 8356 Bay Street, Sodus Point, NY

During World War II, German Prisoners of War were housed in many places in the United States, and Wayne County, New York, was no exception. During this presentation, local historian and writer Annette Harris will describe these camps and tell stories from the people who were involved with them.