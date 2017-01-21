State announces $19.7 million to rehabilitate bridges in the Finger Lakes

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday (1/18) $19.7 million to rehabilitate and replace 23 bridges and culverts in the Finger Lakes. The funding, provided through Round One of the Governor’s BRIDGE NY initiative, is part of a $21.1 billion multi-year capital plan to upgrade critical roads, bridges, and other vital transportation infrastructure across New York State.

“Infrastructure is the key to our prosperity and through this program, we are providing funding to local governments in every corner of this state to help ensure their bridges remain reliable, resilient, and able to meet the demands of current and future generations of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is another step toward a safer, stronger and more secure New York for all.”

The BRIDGE NY program provides emphasis on projects that address poor structural conditions; mitigate weight restrictions or long detours; facilitate economic development or increase competitiveness; and/or reduce the risk of flooding. It is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

Projects were selected for funding through a competitive process that evaluated the resiliency of each structure; current structural conditions; and the significance and importance of the bridge, including traffic volumes, detour considerations, number and types of businesses served; and impacts on commerce.

The Bridge NY program will fund 93 bridges and 39 culverts. The program will fund about 1/3 of the projects that were submitted for consideration.

The bridge projects will be funded by 95% Federal Funds and 5% local match. The Culvert projects will be 100% NYS funds.

“Hopefully this is a good program to get money back to the local communities,” said Wayne County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Rooney. He said there should be another round of money for the BRIDGE NY program in a year, or so.

Wayne County received a total of $2,340,000 five projects that include:

• $371,000 to the Town of Sodus (Wayne County) for Main Street over Salmon Creek

• $404,000 to the Village of Newark (Wayne County) for East Avenue over the Erie Canal

• $140,000 to Wayne County for Lake Road over a tributary Lake Ontario

• $550,000 to the Village of Newark (Wayne County) for Route 31 over Military Brook

• $875,000 to the Village of Wolcott (Wayne County) for Mill Street over Wolcott Creek