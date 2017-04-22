Sodus natives revive old building, create pub menu at family-friendly Mill Street Tavern

Looks can be deceiving – and from the outside, customers of the new Mill Street Tavern in Sodus may be surprised when they walk through the doors into this warm, quaint pub – newly renovated with the feel of an old-time local tavern.

Formally known as Jug’s Tavern, the business was purchased last year by Sodus natives Mike Fox and Paul Peterson. They proceeded to close it down, and with the help of friends and family, Fox – who is a carpenter by trade – completely gutted the inside and renovated the interior.

“Before it was more of just a place to come and get a cold beer,” Fox said. “He wasn’t doing anything like what Paul is doing in the kitchen.

“I built the place, but by all means, I have nothing to do with the kitchen. It’s all Paul and he’s doing a great job.”

Peterson, who’s a teacher by education, created the menu based on previous experiences he had working in restaurants during college in New England. Fox noted that a chowder recipe that Peterson brought back from his time on the coast has gotten rave reviews.

“The menu was an eclectic blend of all of the menus that I’ve seen in the past,” Peterson said. “We also look at the size of our kitchen and our storage and freezer space is limited. We had to put a menu together that was pub fare, but yet we could still do it out of our small kitchen.”

He added that since they only opened last week, they are still working out all of the kinks and the menu will evolve as time goes on. They plan to add desserts, a kid menu’s and possibly Friday fish frys in the near future.

Fox stressed that all of the food is made fresh.

“The only thing that is coming out of a freezer is the french fries,” Peterson noted. “And if we had the space, we’d do those homemade too.”

Since they opened last Friday, Peterson and Fox have been thrilled with the response from customers. So far, all 42 of the reviews on their Facebook page have been five stars. Fox credits Peterson and the rest of the service staff for how smoothly the opening has gone.

They’re goal was to create a family-friendly atmosphere with a decor that pays homage to the history of Sodus. The bar and table chairs in the new tavern are the same ones that can be seen in a 1942 picture that now hangs next to the bar.

“This is Mill Street,” Peterson said. “Mill Street actually had mills on it, so we’ve got a lot of repurposed wood in here and we stuck with the rustic, industrial theme.”

Fox approached Peterson about buying the tavern last year and the renovations took seven months to complete. Fox acknowledged how much he appreciated the community’s support in helping them get up and running.

“We did have a lot of donations from local people, like barn wood, and just a lot of help just in general,” he added. “Everybody was phenomenal.”