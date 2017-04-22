Six towns sign on for regional water storage project with WCWSA

The Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority is teaming up with six towns in the county on a tentative plan to build a regional water storage tank on Brantling Hill in Arcadia.

WCWSA executive director Marty Aman told the Times of Wayne County that the six towns currently involved with the project are Arcadia, Lyons, Sodus, Williamson, Huron and Marion. Its purpose is to bolster water storage and help facilitate future growth in Wayne County.

“We’ve reached the point with development and growth where these communities that have historically not had storage, now need it to be able to allow growth to continue,” Aman explained. “It reinforces the storage and the ability to move water from west to east.”

According to Aman, the details are still being worked out, but the plan will likely cost around $9 million to complete. They will be applying for funding from agencies on both the state and federal levels. “The mantra of the governor and federal funding agencies is to look towards regionalization, regional cooperation and shared facilities, so this project kind of embodies all of that,” Aman explained. “We’re hopeful that, because it’s such a comprehensive regional project, we’re able to get favorable consideration for some funding through state and federal sources.”

The cost of the project will be split among the municipalities involved and will be based on how many beneficiaries there are in each town. “We use a term called the EDUs – equivalent dwelling units – and a business might be equivalent to eight or 10 single-family homes, so it would be assigned 10 EDUs,” Aman noted. “We look at the relative benefit to each community, and the idea is that there will be a proportional cost sharing among all of the players that are involved.”

The authority will likely take administrative responsibility for the two to three-million gallon tank, meaning they will own and maintain the facility. They have a year to exercise a purchase option for more property at that location and could possibly build a second tank in the future.

The location on Brantling Hill is ideal, according to Aman, because it’s one of the highest points in Wayne County and is close to the geographical center of the county. Because of its higher than 700-foot elevation, water can be pumped into the tank and then gravity will allow it to flow to almost any area of need in the county.

“It’s going to take some time, but we’re hopeful that we can have this under construction and hopefully have at least portions of the project operational by the end of 2018,” Aman said.

Along with the construction of the tank, several water mains will be added to improve the transportation capabilities of the system, including one along Route 88 that will close a north-south gap in the system.

“The proposed improvement in the town of Huron would also link together existing water lines in Sodus,” Aman indicated. “Right now, all of the water moving east goes across the Bay bridge so if we ever had some kind of accident or a main break, we only have the singular feed.”

Aman said that the project will allow for other municipalities to join the initiative in the future should they choose to. He acknowledged that most of the western towns have built adequate water storage facilities on their own. The water thatis eventually stored in the regional tank, Aman noted, will be supplied by the Monroe County Water Authority, Ontario, Williamson and the Village of Sodus.