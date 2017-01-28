Representatives reach out to Trump administration with hopes of reversing Plan 2014 decision

United States Representatives John Katko (NY-24) and Chris Collins (NY-27) submitted a letter last week to President Donald Trump’s transition team, informing them of Plan 2014’s potential threat to property owners and businesses along Lake Ontario’s southern shore.

The letter is a last-ditch effort at reversing the plan, which will alter the lake’s water levels, resulting in higher highs and lower lows. It was approved last month after years of stagnation.

“Despite promises by the outgoing Administration that a detailed analysis would be provided on the economic impact of Plan 2014 before a decision was made, shoreline homeowners, farmers, and business owners were not provided any information,” Katko said in a press release. “Instead, the Administration acted on its way out the door, announcing in December that Plan 2014 would move forward in early 2017.”

For nearly three years, Wayne County officials have worked with those representatives to prevent the plan from being enacted. The approval of Plan 2014 sparked outrage across the county.

“I’m incredibly disappointed and feel tremendously let down,” Save Our Sodus President Dave McDowell said. “That being said, we need to find a way to move on.”

McDowell is unsure of whether Collins’ and Katko’s efforts to reverse the decision will be successful or not, and he said that he’s leaving the politics up to them. In the meantime, he said that SOS wouldn’t just sit back and wait to see what happens – they’re going to work to educate themselves and the community on how they can prepare for the potential threats to shoreline property.

Although low-level events could potentially cause economic damage to the Sodus Bay area by shortening the boating season, McDowell is focused on what they will do during high water since that could cause physical property damage.

“In the event of high water, what emergency actions or processes are in place or need to be in place?” McDowell questioned. “Do the break walls need to be elevated, what other forms of barrier protection need to be put in place?

“Theoretically, break walls could all be raised but all of it costs money. It’s a multi-year project with no feasible way to fund it.”

Sodus Point Mayor Chris Tertinek said that he’s disappointed about how one-sided the study is, claiming that only those downstream of the lake will see any benefit.

“It’s so one-sided, that it’s sort of embarrassing that they could put something like that out,” Tertinek said. “There is absolutely, absolutely nothing in this order that will protect the shoreline or property owners on Lake Ontario.”

Tertinek’s main concern is what will happen to the village’s infrastructure, particularly their sewer system, during a storm surge or if the water levels become high enough to cause flooding.

He’s also concerned about people possibly losing their homes.

“After a storm or flooding, there will be a lot of cleanup to do with the highway department,” Tertinek explained. “Some homes will have to be condemned because of water damage and mold, and people will probably have to move out of the house if it’s condemned.”

According to Sodus Town Supervisor Steve LeRoy, 45-percent of Wayne County’s assessed property values come from the five towns that border the lake, and he said that even a 10-percent decrease in those property values could be devastating to the county.

“[Katko and Collins] have a big connection down in Washington, so we’re hoping that with the new regime coming in, we’ll have a new set of eyes and ears and maybe a better understanding of what this could do to our area,” LeRoy said.

“President Trump is all about the economy, that’s what he boasted throughout his campaign, and Plan 2014 would have a terribly detrimental effect on our economy,” he added. “We hope that he sees that and can do whatever possible to reverse the decision.