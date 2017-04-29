Red Creek Rams take first place in County Envirothon

The Red Creek High School ‘Rams’ team took first place in the 2017 Wayne County Envirothon. Led by teacher, Mr. Joseph Bonanno, the team members included: Joshua Fillingham, Matthew Ubbink, Skyler Eggelston, Gracie Wright, Katie Smith and Tyler Duvall.

For 2017, the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah N.Y. hosted the nine teams of students from six high schools across the Wayne County that included: Lyons H.S., Red Creek H.S., Palmyra-Macedon H.S., North Rose -Wolcott H.S. and Wayne Central High School.

Second place was awarded to the Lyons High School team and third place went to North Rose Wolcott.

At the Envirothon, three to five-member teams participate in a series of field station tests that focus on five topic areas of conservation– soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and environmental issues. The 2017 current environmental issue focused on Agricultural Soil and Water Conservation Stewardship. A topic that easily translated across Wayne County because our farmers play a significant role in implementation of soil and water conservation and best management practices to control runoff and improve water quality.

Envirothon is designed to give students the opportunity to learn about environmental issues and natural resources by conducting tests in the field. Often times this experience becomes a lifestyle for students and goes beyond competitions—it encourages students to be actively engaged in the environment around them at all times. Many students move onto careers in the conservation and environmental fields.

The Red Creek Rams will move on to compete at the N.Y. State competition held at the Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY on May 24 & 25th.