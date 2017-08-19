Performers share their talents with young hopefuls at Dance School in Walworth

Bringing stage magic back to his Walworth hometown, American actor Cory English and British actress Sara Alexander, shared their talents with young hopefuls in Dance and Theatre last week at Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in West Walworth.

Their musical theatre workshops offered some lucky children a chance to learn and shine from a former student. “We wanted to give the students a flavor of what it is like working in a professional theatre environment,” said Cory

The five day workshop was offered to students from ages 8-12 for Cory and 12-15 for Sara.

Sara, who has been acting since her teens on British TV and on screen (She had a part in Harry Potter’s The Deathly Hallows, Part 1–under her screen name Eva Alexander) explained her delight with the workshop.

“I love to teach. It’s wonderful to watch young people blossom before your eyes, in confidence and skill. I learn so much when I teach or direct – about people and about myself as a performer.”

We’re very grateful to Sandy for giving us the opportunity to do it at her studio”, said Sara.

The dynamic duo had taught a workshop previously at Stramonine’s in 2013, when the couple, who call London home now, travelled back to Walworth to visit family and friends. They were accompanied on this recent trip by their amazing children, Sammy (age 8) and Cosmo (age 4).

Cory was just as thrilled with the outcome. “Having the different ages working alongside each other meant that each age could really learn from the other. And, of course, being back in the studio where I first started was special, ” said Cory.

Sandy Stramonine loves to remininse with all her former students. “I remember Cory well from an early age. He began at about age 12 and continued until age 19. He then left for New York to find his dream. Cory, who graduated from Wayne Central in the 80s, is the son of Fay and Vern English.

Cory went on to perform on TV and on stage (Broaway and London), in such shows as: Mel Brook’s “Young Frankenstein”, “Chicago”, “The Producers” (on London stage), “Hello, Dolly” (with Carol Channing), and some British and American TV. Cory appeared in the movie “The Connjuring 2 in 2016.

“We were so privileged to have Cory and Sara here to work with the students. They had a great sense of professionalism, and really did some incredible work with the kids,” Sandy added.

Another purpose for the local trip has been for Sara to promote her new venture – novel writing.

In April of this year, her first novel, “Under a Sardinian Sky”, losely based on the life of her Sardianian family was published.

Amazon describes the story this way: “Set against the beautiful backdrop of post-World War II Sardinia, Sara Alexander’s evocative novel is a sweeping story of star-crossed romance between an American lieutenant and a local girl. Sometimes a family’s deepest silences hide the most important secrets.”

Last week, Sara held a well attended book signing event at Barnes and Noble in Webster. Cory and their children accompanied her to the signing.

She told the crowd that her publisher, Kensington, has engaged her for a two book deal. “I’m almost halfway through my first draft of my second book, which is set in Positano, a cliffside town on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The story is inspired by a villa that I was lucky enough to stay in, several years ago,” Sara reported.