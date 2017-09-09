Palmyra Canaltown Days celebrating 50th Anniversary

Visit Palmyra’s Canaltown Days and see why Palmyra is known as the “Queen of the Canal Towns” and has three times been recognized for excellence by the National Park Service and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission.

Palmyra Canaltown Days runs from Saturday, September 16th through Sunday, September 17th on Main Street (Rt. 31) in the Village of Palmyra.

The 50th Canaltown Days features food, live music, crafts, market square, Barn Dance sponsored by the Wayne County Fair Association, Civil War Reenactors, Grand Parade (Saturday) 5K run/walk (Sunday), canal walks, annual car show (Saturday with Sunday rain date), historic museum tours, ART SHOW, horse drawn wagon rides, pony rides, antiques, and more! Parking and attendance at the event are FREE.

Free Canaltown Days parking is available at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, West Foster Street. Special accommodation parking available on Canandaigua Street (route 21), east side from Main Street (route 31) to Jackson Street and at St. Anne’s Catholic Church off Church Street.

Free shuttle bus service is available continuously both days between the Fairgrounds and the Main Street activities. No PETS!

For a detailed map and schedule of events, Visit the official website at www.palmyracanaltowndays.org