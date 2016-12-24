Pal-Mac Educator nominated for National Lifechanger of the Year award

Jamie Heagney, a sixth grade special education teacher at Palmyra-Macedon Middle School, has been nominated for the 2016-17 national LifeChanger of the Year Award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.Heagney was nominated by Palmyra-Macedon Middle School principal, Darcy Smith.

As an educator, Heagney created a student Lighthouse Leaders team that has played a pivotal role in teaching Covey’s Habits to faculty, staff and students. Covey’s Habits form the foundation of Palmyra-Macedon Middle School’s character education program. These student leaders facilitate monthly lessons for their peers, teaching them to, for example, “be proactive” and to “begin with the end in mind.” Heagney secured two grants for the middle school to help fund training and materials for the program.

Additionally, Heagney has urged her district’s principals to display their vision to “inspire tomorrow’s leaders” throughout the building. This has been accomplished through initiatives such as the creation of a hand-painted Habits tree, quotations selected by faculty posted above their classroom or office doors, hallway street signs and the creation of a leadership lounge for student meetings and activities. “Mrs. Heagney couples creativity, hard work and risk-taking to dream big,” said Smith. “Her approach has been one of undaunted enthusiasm. She is a role model for students and staff, and we’re extremely fortunate to have Mrs. Heagney on our team.”