NR-W student wins gold medal for photo project

A North Rose-Wolcott High School junior, Elizabeth LoBrutto, will take her place among the most accomplished student artists in the nation June 8 on the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City, as she receives a gold medal for her photograph in the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Her photo, a copy of which is on display in the foyer exhibit case at NR-W High School, is among more than 330,000 student projects submitted from throughout the United States. Less than 1 percent of these were recognized at the national level.

LoBrutto, then, is among only 2,740 national medalists, and by receiving a Scholastic Art & Writing Awards National Medal, she joins a legacy of such luminaries as Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, and Robert Redford.

The originally submitted LoBrutto photo will be among the gold medal art and writing featured at Parsons School of Design at The New School and Pratt Institute’s Pratt Manhattan Gallery.

While in New York City, LoBrutto, 17, daughter of Brenda Meyers and Mark LoBrutto of Wolcott, will also participate in a series of student showcase events.

Her NR-W art teacher, Kelley Allen, Elizabeth’s mother will join her for the New York City Trip.

In addition to her gold medal entry, she also earned an honorable mention for her photo titled “Galaxy.”

It all left LoBrutto a little stunned.

“I only submitted three things, and two of them got awards,” she said in an interview, still taking it all in.

Allen, too, was excited to see her student succeed.

“We’re making history. I don’t know of many students from NR-W who have done this. It’s awesome,” Allen said. “It’s a really big deal. At first I don’t think she realized what a big deal it was.”

“She’s not one of my advanced photo students. She’s new to this,” Allen said. “So, to see that she not only won gold at the regional, but then won gold nationally, it’s a very big confidence builder, and I’m glad. It’s well-deserved by her.”

Her gold medal photo, titled “Strength of Man,” is a black and white image of a side portion of a male torso with a focus on the left arm.

Allen said the highlights and shadows within the piece bring out the contours of the muscles and veins. The contours, she said, create a strong composition, and close cropping helps emphasize the soft details in the tonal variations of the skin.

“It’s simple but powerful,” Allen said.

LoBrutto took the digital photo with a school-owned Canon EOS Rebel T3i while a student in Cayuga Advantage Program (CAP) Digital Photography. She now takes CAP Introduction to Photography and Darkroom.

CAP is a partnership between Cayuga Community College and local school districts to award college credit for college courses taught in secondary schools.

Allen said she had been working with students on fundamentals, then started preparing them to shoot material for the Scholastic Awards.

“So I told them just keep taking pictures, and we’re going to look at all your files and see what you have. And that one jumped out as being a strong piece,” Allen said of LoBrutto’s photo.

LoBrutto’s success in the Scholastic awards helped move photography to the top of her art interests, which include drawing.

However, not even a gold medal and trip to New York City have changed her goal of serving in the Armed Forces as a nurse.

If she does follow that plan, chances are she will see a good bit of the world as she carries out her duties. And chances are also good that wherever she goes, she’ll remember to pack an important item: a camera.