North Rose-Wolcott to host 8th Annual Alumni Art Exhibition

The gallery at North Rose-Wolcott High School is set to host the 8th Annual Alumni Art Exhibition with an opening reception on September 15 from 4:30-6:30pm.

Over the past 7 years, the gallery has featured more than 300 pieces of art from this series alone. This year’s show will feature the work of 28 NR-W alumni artists.

The tentative list of contributing artists includes: Joel Allen, Kelley Shipley-Allen, Robyn Chapin Bridson, Tom Bush, Dustin Cole, Donna Cunningham Conlin, Don Camp, Hannah Eygnor, Kaylie Follett, Paul Frazer, Mackenzie Gelina, Andre Green, Sabrina Green, Danielle Hughes, Karen Hutchinson Longoria, Melissa LaValley-Arthur, Melissa Francisco Martin, Michelle Mandery, Paul Miller, Steve Moore, Michelle Patterson, Michael Perez, Roman Perez, Laura Bathel Sehn, Howard Skinner, Brianna Smith, Chris Trine, Brenda Shipley Ufholz and Mark Williams.

The show opens on Friday, September 15 and will run through October. Many of the artists will be there to talk to the visitors opening night. The event is free and all are welcome to attend. The gallery is located in NRW High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Rd., Wolcott NY.