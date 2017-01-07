Newark’s Salvation Army location to close after 50 years

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, a half-century-old staple on Murray Street in Newark, for families in need and people just looking for a bargain, is slated to close at the end of March.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” said Jennifer Helpard, the administrator for the Salvation Army stores in the Rochester region. “But after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”

Penny Webber, manager of the Newark store for the past five years, doesn’t agree. “We really wanted to keep the store open,” she said about herself and her five-person staff.” We have shoppers who come in every day. This store is needed in our community. It’s been here a long, long time. This is not a rich area. It helps people get the things they need at prices they can afford.”

Webber has support from a multitude of disappointed customers, as well as Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor and village Economic Development Director Mark Peake, who reached out to the Salvation Army twice to ask what the village could do to retain the not-for- profit business. He did not get a call back from any Salvation Army representative.

Helpard said the store’s first priority was “to raise funds to continue offering rehabilitation programs to people in need at not cost. But current circumstances have made supporting these programs through this store impossible.”

The Salvation Army regularly reviews the financial performance of its stores, services and programs to ensure maximum efficiency, and available offerings are discontinued only when absolutely necessary, according to Helpard. The store also worked in concert with The Salvation Army’s social services office, providing clothing, furniture and bargain goods to families in need through a cooperative voucher system.

Webber said, just before Christmas, she was taken aside by a staff member who came from the Rochester headquarters. She was told the store’s last day of operation would be March 31. Webber said she was not consulted or given an opportunity to put a plan together to attempt to save the store or possibly look into moving to another location in Newark. She said neither she nor her staff have received anything in writing. She also doesn’t have any information about a closure plan.

Webber and other staff members shared the news with customers. Many called to complain but their requests to keep the store open did little to influence the decision.

The statement about the closure came only after the Times questioned the Salvation Army northeast headquarters in Nyack, NY on the issue January 5. Calls to the headquarters in Rochester were not being returned.

After that, Tim Raines, marketing manager for the army’s Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command, issued a statement quoting Helpard. Raines also said “the performance of our stores, as well as plans for improvement, are discussed with managers in detail on a regular basis.”

Webber said she knew the store’s sales had slowed in recent years and foot traffic ebbed somewhat, with between 40 and 60 customers coming in each day. In the fall, Webber cut her store’s hours back, closing at 5 p.m. instead of 6 because she was having trouble covering shifts.

But she was not alone in that decision; the Seneca Falls store also curtailed its hours, as did the Salvation Army store in Auburn, which is in the Syracuse region.

Webber said part of the reason for the store’s revenue drop is because Rochester is not sending her enough merchandise and it has been that way for a while, as she has struggled to fill the cavernous former factory building.

Clothing racks, which have been packed tight with everything from jeans to formal wear, lately don’t offer the kind of selection they once did, which is discouraging to some customers who look for volume and variety.

On January 4, when customer Corey Comer of Newark overheard Assistant Store Manager Diane Lee talking about the impending closure, he initially thought it was an early, and bad, April Fool’s joke.

“You’re kidding, right?” he asked incredulously. “No? It’s for real? What? Why? That’s terrible. I shop here all the time.” Comer said he comes in frequently for everything from ties to bedding and clothing. He said the merchandise is usually good quality and reasonably priced – a better value than buying new.

“Wait until I tell my mother,’ Comer said, noting that he is a second-generation thrift store shopper. “She comes here all the time. She’s going to be so disappointed. It’s a real shame. People need this store; the economy here, well, not everyone can afford to buy everything new.”

The donations that the Newark store receives directly are supposed to be sent to the warehouse in Rochester where they are sorted and distributed to all of the stores – but Webber and Lee try to go through the local materials before they are shipped to the city.

“A lot of what comes to us from Rochester, I would say the quality has gone down too. The furniture they send us sometimes is broken and battered. We mark it cheap so it will sell, but sometimes it doesn’t,” said Lee, who joined the store staff after her former employer, Parker Hannifin closed. Always an avid Salvation Army shopper, Lee found working there enjoyable. Now, she said, she will be on the hunt for a job again.

Raines indicated “it should be noted that efforts are being made to refer current employees of the store to open positions at other Salvation Army centers.” But Webber said no one has contacted her employees, one of whom has worked in the store for 26 years. Webber has been there for 10 years, the past five as manager. “Three of my employees don’t drive,” she said. “I don’t know what the future holds for them.”

After Webber’s comment, Raines conceded that “we will be reaching out to the employees in the coming days to discuss options, but I doubt we will be able to provide transportation.”

Webber said what was the most disappointing was the lack of information that is coming from Rochester regarding the closure. There doesn’t seem to be any kind of willingness to work with the local staff, or local officials, to keep the store open.

Helpard indicated the Salvation Army isn’t closing the door on Newark.

“Now that the store is closing, the Salvation Army’s other area locations will work to fill the void. The thrift store did provide great value to many families in need,” says Helpard. “Although the store is leaving, the Salvation Army isn’t going anywhere. We’re still absolutely committed to meeting needs by serving this community. In fact, the organization would be interested in opening another store here, if the right location could be found.

Peake said he would have been more than happy to explore the possibility, but no one asked him. He tried twice to reach Halpard to see if the village could offer assistance to prevent the store from closing. His calls were not returned, he said.

Peake did speak with a representative of Newark developer Rod Graybill’s office – Graybill owns the Murray Street building – and was told that the Salvation Army is under a lease agreement. Peake said the development company was unaware that the store would close.

In recent years, the Salvation Army’s presence on Murray Street has attracted four for-profit secondhand shops, creating a kind of shopping niche for gently-used goods, collectibles and antiques.

Ron Finewood, who owns one of them, (Finewood Enterprises) said he was sorry to learn that the Salvation Army store would soon be shuttered.

“Any business that closes, is not a good thing,” Finewood said. “The Salvation Army does provide a lot of traffic for us, it’s one of the reasons we chose to locate here. I think you’re right about the niche. We’ve created a little street of shops here. Even if the Salvation Army has sold things for less that we do, you have to look at the bigger picture. It brings people in here. A lot of small businesses in one place, I hate to see the Salvation Army close. It’s been here forever, but corporate America does not care about the little guy.”

Taylor said the village is still interested in working with the Salvation Army to find a new local location although he admits it is regrettable it didn’t happen in time to prevent the closing.

“I think it’s discouraging to hear that any business is considering closing,” said Mayor Taylor. “And that’s especially true for one that is such an important one to so many residents, not only in our community but the communities surrounding us as well.”

This is the second charity based thrift store to close in Wayne County. In October 2015, the Volunteers of America closed its store in Palmyra as part of a corporate decision that affected all of the VOA stores in the Northeast.