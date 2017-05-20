Newark Musical wins awards/recognition

The Newark High School Spring Musical Production of “The Addams Family” received recognition at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony May 5th at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

The awards of recognition in Division B schools included:

• Outstanding Production Crew

• Director’s Tip of the Hat to Cheyenne Lane for Stage Management

• Director’s Tip of the Hat to Adam DeRue for Lighting Design

• Adjudicator’s Tip of the Hat to Mara Cornwell as Grandma

• Adjudicator’s Tip of the Hat to Cody Acquista as Pugsley

• Future Star of Tomorrow Cody Acquista

The show was directed by Emily Howard, who also served as choreographer.

“We are proud to participate in a program that recognizes achievements in high school theatre. Congratulations to the cast and crew” Howard said.

NHS vocal music teacher Kate Flock was the vocal director for the show; NHS instrumental music teacher Bob Humphrey was the pit band director and Mary Lou Bonnell was the piano accompanist.

The jewel of the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s education programs, the Stars of Tomorrow program gives recognition to high school musicals and its performing arts students in a nine-county area.

Participating schools are divided into four divisions based on population and geographic area, and judges are assigned to specific divisions to score individual schools in these categories: Dance, Acting and Singing Ensemble, Supporting Actor/Actress, Production Crew, Student Orchestra, Musical Production and Leading Actor/Actress.

At the annual Stars of Tomorrow Recognition, participating schools have the opportunity to perform a selection from their musical on stage at the Auditorium Theatre.

The event begins with an opening production number featuring a pair of performers from each participating school.

“Kudos to Shelby Ann Cramer, Carson Jordan, Megan Cauwels, Madison Chandler, Mara Cornwell, Grace Kreuser, and Mallory Williams for singing, dancing, and playing their instruments in the opening and closing numbers,” Howard said. “Newark is lucky to have each of you representing our program!”